India's new expressways under PM Gati Shakti and Bharatmala India May 07, 2026

Big changes are coming to how we travel across India; by 2028, several new expressways will connect major cities and regions.

These high-speed roads, part of the PM Gati Shakti and Bharatmala Pariyojana plans, aim to make travel faster, boost trade, and link up industrial hubs for smoother business.