India's new expressways under PM Gati Shakti and Bharatmala
India
Big changes are coming to how we travel across India; by 2028, several new expressways will connect major cities and regions.
These high-speed roads, part of the PM Gati Shakti and Bharatmala Pariyojana plans, aim to make travel faster, boost trade, and link up industrial hubs for smoother business.
Key expressway projects and completion dates
Key projects include the Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway (624km, ready by 2026-27), Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (670km, mid-2026), Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway (610km, by 2028), and the massive Chennai-Nashik Expressway (900km, by 2027-28).
These expressways will cut down travel time between big cities and open up new opportunities for jobs and growth, making road trips a lot easier too.