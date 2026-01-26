India's new hypersonic missile just made its Republic Day debut

This isn't just another missile—it's packed with Indian-made tech and super-accurate sensors. It travels crazy fast (think Mach 10 at launch, averaging Mach 5), using a zig-zag low-altitude path that helps it dodge enemy radars. That means it's not only quick but also really hard to spot.

How does it work?

The LR-AShM uses a two-stage rocket to get its speed up, then glides through the atmosphere before making sharp maneuvers to hit its target.

The two-stage rocket and unpowered glide, together with indigenous high-accuracy sensors, are intended to provide long range (reported up to 1,500km) and improved terminal accuracy, and to strengthen India's coastal/maritime strike capability.