India's NFHS-6 finds hospital births 90.6% and skilled deliveries 91.3% India May 30, 2026

India's latest National Family and Health Survey (NFHS-6) just dropped, and it shows more women are having their babies in hospitals, up to 90.6% from 88.6% last time.

Deliveries by trained health workers are up too, now at 91.3%, and more new mothers are getting postnatal care within two days of giving birth.