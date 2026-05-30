India's NFHS-6 finds hospital births 90.6% and skilled deliveries 91.3%
India
India's latest National Family and Health Survey (NFHS-6) just dropped, and it shows more women are having their babies in hospitals, up to 90.6% from 88.6% last time.
Deliveries by trained health workers are up too, now at 91.3%, and more new mothers are getting postnatal care within two days of giving birth.
Public hospital births fall to 58.6%
There's a clear shift toward private hospitals for childbirth. Public hospital births fell from 61.9% to 58.6%.
Programs like Ayushman Bharat (AB-PMJAY) may have a role to play in the shift.
The report also highlights better antenatal checkups and continued progress in reducing maternal mortality, reflecting steady progress in maternal health across India.