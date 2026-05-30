India's NFHS-6 shows progress but persistent maternal and child gaps
India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) brings both good news and some real concerns.
While more mothers are getting medical care during pregnancy and most babies are now born in health facilities, the survey still found big gaps, especially with nutrition for children and antenatal care visits for pregnant women and newborn postnatal care within two days after delivery.
India sees high child undernutrition
About one in three Indian children under age 5 are underweight, and nearly 30% are stunted.
Even though immunization rates have improved, 13% of children still miss out on vaccines.
On the maternal side, almost all pregnant women get at least one checkup, but only two-thirds complete all four recommended visits.
Plus, only about half of newborns are breastfed within an hour of birth, and many young children are not getting a fully balanced diet yet.