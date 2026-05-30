India's NFHS-6 shows progress but persistent maternal and child gaps

India sees high child undernutrition

About one in three Indian children under age 5 are underweight, and nearly 30% are stunted.

Even though immunization rates have improved, 13% of children still miss out on vaccines.

On the maternal side, almost all pregnant women get at least one checkup, but only two-thirds complete all four recommended visits.

Plus, only about half of newborns are breastfed within an hour of birth, and many young children are not getting a fully balanced diet yet.