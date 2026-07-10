India's non-fossil capacity rises to 297.36 GW by June 2026
India
India just saw its non-fossil fuel energy capacity jump over 22% in one year, reaching 297.36 GW by June 2026.
Most of this growth came from solar and wind power: solar shot up from 116.25 GW to 162.15 GW, while wind grew from 51.67 GW to 57.44 GW.
It's a clear sign the country is doubling down on cleaner, greener energy.
Pralhad Joshi credits PM Modi's leadership
New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi called this progress a testament to India's commitment and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for keeping the momentum strong.
With non-fossil fuel capacity now at 297.36 GW, India has not yet crossed the 300 GW mark for non-fossil sources, a major milestone for its clean energy future.