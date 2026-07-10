India's non-fossil capacity rises to 297.36 GW by June 2026 India Jul 10, 2026

India just saw its non-fossil fuel energy capacity jump over 22% in one year, reaching 297.36 GW by June 2026.

Most of this growth came from solar and wind power: solar shot up from 116.25 GW to 162.15 GW, while wind grew from 51.67 GW to 57.44 GW.

It's a clear sign the country is doubling down on cleaner, greener energy.