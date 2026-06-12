India's NPPA approves 20% price hike for Serum Institute vaccines

NPPA sets new BCG measles-rubella prices

Serum Institute argued that making these vaccines isn't like making regular medicines: they're complex, have few alternatives, and costs keep rising.

NPPA agreed and updated prices: BCG now costs ₹9.89 per dose (up from ₹8.20), measles-rubella is ₹87.93 (was ₹72.90), and measles is ₹62 (was ₹51.40).

The NPPA also said this helps keep vaccine supply steady in India since only a few companies make them and compliance costs are high.