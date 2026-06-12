India's NPPA approves 20% price hike for Serum Institute vaccines
India's National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) just approved a 20% price bump for Serum Institute's BCG, measles, and measles-rubella vaccines.
This move, decided on June 11, 2026, is unusual since price hikes are rare when one company dominates the market.
NPPA said these vaccines are too important to risk shortages and their production is pretty specialized.
NPPA sets new BCG measles-rubella prices
Serum Institute argued that making these vaccines isn't like making regular medicines: they're complex, have few alternatives, and costs keep rising.
NPPA agreed and updated prices: BCG now costs ₹9.89 per dose (up from ₹8.20), measles-rubella is ₹87.93 (was ₹72.90), and measles is ₹62 (was ₹51.40).
The NPPA also said this helps keep vaccine supply steady in India since only a few companies make them and compliance costs are high.