India's NSA Ajit Doval urges BRICS unity on modern threats
India
India's national security adviser Ajit Doval just told leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa that it's time to work together against modern dangers like terrorism, cyberattacks, and the risks of AI.
At the BRICS security meeting, he pushed for a united approach since these issues cross borders and affect everyone.
Doval urges intelligence sharing
Doval made it clear that old-school security tactics aren't enough anymore.
He wants countries to share intelligence and best practices so they can handle threats smarter, especially when it comes to fighting terrorism and keeping cyberspace safe.
The group also discussed how to manage AI risks by building collective frameworks.