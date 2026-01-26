India's oil game: Middle East steps up as Russian supply drops

India's oil imports from Russia have taken a sharp hit, falling to 1.1 million barrels per day in January 2026—down from over two million just months ago. US sanctions on Russian companies have made buying Russian oil riskier, so Indian refiners are rethinking where they get their crude.

Who's still buying from Russia? Only three big players—IOCL, Nayara Energy, and BPCL—are still bringing in Russian oil, but even their numbers are down.

Most others are looking elsewhere to avoid getting caught up in sanction trouble.

Middle East fills the gap With Russia less available, India is turning to the Middle East for its energy needs.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have ramped up shipments big time; Iraq hit an eight-month high and Saudi exports jumped 25% in a month.

Even Reliance Industries boosted its Middle Eastern imports to nearly a million barrels per day.