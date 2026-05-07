India's Operation Sindoor seen as turning point in terror response
On May 7, 2025, India carried out Operation Sindoor, a quick and targeted strike on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
The Defense Ministry called it "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," with no damage to Pakistani military bases.
One year later, it's seen as a turning point in how India responds to cross-border terrorism.
Indian strike targeted militant camps
The mission lasted just 25 minutes, hitting camps tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen while aiming to avoid civilian casualties.
Even though Pakistan responded with drone strikes along the border, Indian forces managed to intercept many drones.
Prime Minister Modi described the operation as India's "new normal" in fighting terror, showing a tougher stance that still shapes security strategy today.