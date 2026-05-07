India's Operation Sindoor seen as turning point in terror response India May 07, 2026

On May 7, 2025, India carried out Operation Sindoor, a quick and targeted strike on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Defense Ministry called it "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," with no damage to Pakistani military bases.

One year later, it's seen as a turning point in how India responds to cross-border terrorism.