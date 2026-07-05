India's passport falls to 125th in 2026 Global Passport Index
India
India's passport has dropped to the 125th spot in the Global Passport Index for 2026, released on July 5.
That's a notch lower than last year, and only a slight improvement over the past five years.
The ranking isn't just about visa-free travel: it also looks at how passports help people move, invest, and live abroad.
India's slower progress means fewer international perks compared to other countries.
UAE tops 2026 Global Passport Index
The United Arab Emirates grabbed the top spot this year, with Singapore and Germany right after.
This index shows how much passports matter for connecting with the world today.