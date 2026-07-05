India's passport falls to 125th in 2026 Global Passport Index India Jul 05, 2026

India's passport has dropped to the 125th spot in the Global Passport Index for 2026, released on July 5.

That's a notch lower than last year, and only a slight improvement over the past five years.

The ranking isn't just about visa-free travel: it also looks at how passports help people move, invest, and live abroad.

India's slower progress means fewer international perks compared to other countries.