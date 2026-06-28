India's passport fees rise from July 1, apply early
Heads up: From July 1, 2026, passport fees are increasing. The new prices will cover fresh applications, renewals, and Tatkal (urgent) services.
If you're planning to study abroad or travel soon, applying early is recommended to avoid paying more or dealing with last-minute rush fees.
Passport price schedule and discounts
For adults, a standard 36-page passport will cost ₹2,500 (normal) or ₹5,000 (Tatkal). A bigger 60-page one is ₹3,500 (normal) and ₹6,000 (Tatkal).
For those under 18, it's ₹1,750 (normal) and ₹4,250 (Tatkal) for a regular passport.
Lost or damaged passports will also cost more now. Police clearance certificates, needed for student visas, are now ₹750.
Good news: children up to eight years of age and seniors over 60 get a 10% discount on new applications (not renewals).
The MEA also reminds everyone that passports are just travel documents, not proof of citizenship.