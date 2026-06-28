India's passport fees rise from July 1, apply early

Passport price schedule and discounts

For adults, a standard 36-page passport will cost ₹2,500 (normal) or ₹5,000 (Tatkal). A bigger 60-page one is ₹3,500 (normal) and ₹6,000 (Tatkal).

For those under 18, it's ₹1,750 (normal) and ₹4,250 (Tatkal) for a regular passport.

Lost or damaged passports will also cost more now. Police clearance certificates, needed for student visas, are now ₹750.

Good news: children up to eight years of age and seniors over 60 get a 10% discount on new applications (not renewals).

The MEA also reminds everyone that passports are just travel documents, not proof of citizenship.