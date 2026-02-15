India's passport moves up 10 spots on Henley index
India's passport just moved up to 75th place on the Henley Passport Index this February—10 spots higher than last year.
But here's the twist: even though our rank improved, Indian travelers actually lost visa-free access to two countries.
The index compares passports against each other, so India climbed mainly because others slipped further.
Visa-free access to only 56 destinations now
Recent policy changes mean Indian passport holders now get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 56 destinations.
Iran dropped its visa-free entry for Indians after some fraud and trafficking cases, and Bolivia switched from easy visas-on-arrival to a stricter online approval system.
So while the number looks better on paper, travel just got a bit trickier.
Singapore tops the list
If you love traveling or dream of exploring the world, this ranking matters—it shows how far your passport can take you without extra paperwork.
For context: Singapore leads with access to 192 countries, while India sits much lower on the list of 199 passports tracked by Henley using IATA data.