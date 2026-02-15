India's passport moves up 10 spots on Henley index India Feb 15, 2026

India's passport just moved up to 75th place on the Henley Passport Index this February—10 spots higher than last year.

But here's the twist: even though our rank improved, Indian travelers actually lost visa-free access to two countries.

The index compares passports against each other, so India climbed mainly because others slipped further.