India's peak power demand falls to 242.98 GW May 29
India just saw its peak power demand drop to 242.98 GW on May 29, after hitting an all-time high of 270.82 GW earlier in the month.
That spike was thanks to everyone cranking up their ACs and coolers during a brutal heatwave, with peak power demand setting new records for four days straight.
On the busiest day, thermal power plants supplied nearly two-thirds of the electricity, while solar, wind, hydro, and other sources pitched in for the rest.
Thermal coal stocks cover 2+ weeks
Thermal plants are sitting comfortably with enough coal to last over two weeks at current usage rates, so no worries about running out any time soon.
The government says they're keeping a close eye on supplies and making sure power stays on through the summer, even as demand stays high during those scorching days.