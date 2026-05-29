India's peak power demand falls to 242.98 GW May 29 India May 29, 2026

India just saw its peak power demand drop to 242.98 GW on May 29, after hitting an all-time high of 270.82 GW earlier in the month.

That spike was thanks to everyone cranking up their ACs and coolers during a brutal heatwave, with peak power demand setting new records for four days straight.

On the busiest day, thermal power plants supplied nearly two-thirds of the electricity, while solar, wind, hydro, and other sources pitched in for the rest.