India's petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite global crude surge

Tensions between the US and Iran have pushed Brent crude up 7.6% to $92.68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hit $91.48.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20% of the world's oil, has seen less traffic lately because of these tensions.

Even with analysts watching closely for supply cuts from the Middle East, no major export drops have happened yet, though forecasts are getting bumped up just in case things heat up further.