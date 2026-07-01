India's petroleum ministry pushes ethanol alongside LPG to cut imports

Oil companies are already testing ethanol-powered stoves and could be asked to launch ethanol automated teller machines (ATMs) for users at fuel stations for easy refills.

With a production capacity that has crossed 20 billion liters each year (and more coming), India actually has extra ethanol that could be used at home or even exported to neighbors like Nepal and Bangladesh.

If this shift takes off, a report from the International Institute for Sustainable Development says that transitioning to e-cooking and biogas could save India more than ₹2 lakh crore in LPG subsidies by 2050, plus it's a win for cleaner air at home.