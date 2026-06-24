India's petroleum ministry rejects claims that E20 ruins engines
Heard the buzz about E20 gasoline ruining engines? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wants you to know those claims are just rumors.
They called the allegations "misleading and unsubstantiated," and said their Ethanol Blending Program is backed by science and closely watched.
Since E20 rolled out, there haven't been any widespread engine problems.
India preparing E100 future
The ministry also pointed out that old videos spreading fear are causing unnecessary stress.
As India moves from hitting its 20% ethanol blending goal early to preparing for an E100 future, officials clarified that sugarcane juice isn't mixed directly into gasoline, contrary to what some posts claim.
For anyone still skeptical, they highlighted Brazil's decades-long success with ethanol fuels as proof it works.