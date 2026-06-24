India's petroleum ministry rejects claims that E20 ruins engines India Jun 24, 2026

Heard the buzz about E20 gasoline ruining engines? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wants you to know those claims are just rumors.

They called the allegations "misleading and unsubstantiated," and said their Ethanol Blending Program is backed by science and closely watched.

Since E20 rolled out, there haven't been any widespread engine problems.