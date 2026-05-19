India's pharmacies to stay open May 20 despite AIOCD strike India May 19, 2026

On May 20, India's big pharmacy chains, hospital stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and AMRIT outlets will keep their doors open, even though the main chemists' group (AIOCD) is calling for a strike.

The protest is over concerns about the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies, which some traditional pharmacists aren't happy about.

Still, several state pharmacy groups are skipping the strike so people can get their medicines without hassle.