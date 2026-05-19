India's pharmacies to stay open May 20 despite AIOCD strike
On May 20, India's big pharmacy chains, hospital stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and AMRIT outlets will keep their doors open, even though the main chemists' group (AIOCD) is calling for a strike.
The protest is over concerns about the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies, which some traditional pharmacists aren't happy about.
Still, several state pharmacy groups are skipping the strike so people can get their medicines without hassle.
State pharmacies open after written assurances
Pharmacy groups from states like West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have decided to stay open after written assurances.
They're worried about patients who rely on life-saving medicines and want to make sure no one's left stranded during the protest.
At the same time, regulators have assured that concerns around e-pharmacy rules are being reviewed, so there's hope for a balanced solution soon.