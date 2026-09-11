India's power grid under pressure as coal stocks fall
India's power grid is under pressure as nearly one-third of its coal-fired plants are running dangerously low on fuel.
With electricity demand spiking, thanks to relentless heat and the El Nino effect, 59 plants now have critically low coal stocks, either below 25% of required inventory or enough for less than three days of generation, raising concerns about keeping the lights on.
India boosts coal deliveries, experts caution
To help, the government has boosted coal deliveries, sending out more trains and road shipments than usual. Coal India is sitting on a hefty stockpile at its mines.
Still, experts warn that issues like weak battery storage and low water levels in reservoirs could make things tricky unless coal supplies keep coming.
The situation highlights just how important it is for India to build a more resilient and diverse energy system.