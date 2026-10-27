India's Project 18A gets in principle approval, over ₹75,000 cr
Big news for the Indian Navy: Project 18A received in-principle approval, meaning some seriously advanced destroyers are on the way.
These ships will be significantly larger than the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers and come with a hefty budget of over ₹75,000 crore.
With delivery likely to start in five to 10 years after the contract is signed, India's naval tech and stealth game are about to level up.
Warship design bureau designing bigger destroyers
These new destroyers will be even bigger than the Visakhapatnam-class (think over 10,000 tons) and are being designed right here at home by the Warship Design Bureau.
They'll pack more firepower and smarter sensors too.
Plus, most of the overall DAC-cleared defense proposals (82%) will be earmarked for the domestic defense industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push, which means less reliance on imports and a big boost for local defense manufacturing.