India's Project 75I seeks ₹70,000cr approval for 6 AIP submarines

MDL and ThyssenKrupp to build submarines

The first of these submarines will roll out seven years after the contract gets signed, with a new one delivered each year.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) will team up with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for the build.

India wants these subs to be increasingly homegrown, starting at 45% indigenous content and aiming for 60% by the sixth.

Plus, DRDO is working on its own AIP system, set to be installed on INS Khanderi by late 2026, a big move toward self-reliance as neighbors like Pakistan and China ramp up their naval power.