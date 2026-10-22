India's Raghoo Puri rebukes U.N. report over Dawood Ibrahim
India just called out a U.N. report for getting key facts wrong about Dawood Ibrahim, the notorious terrorist.
At the U.N. General Assembly, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri clarified that Dawood actually fled India before 2003, contrary to what the report suggested about his Al-Qaeda links.
Puri also pushed back against Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them political propaganda.
Puri says omission misleads U.N. members
Puri stressed that leaving out details (like Dawood being wanted for terror attacks since 1993) misleads member states at the U.N.
He said it's "fait accompli" the report presented these claims as if they were settled facts.
Puri also rejected Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, calling them "pure propaganda made for very narrow political gains."