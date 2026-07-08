India's rainfall deficit narrows to 12% despite El Nino persistence India Jul 08, 2026

By the end of the first week of July, India's rainfall deficit had narrowed to 12%, thanks to recent monsoon showers.

Even though El Nino is expected to stick around for the next couple of months, officials are reassuring everyone that it doesn't always mean bad news for rain.

Top government leaders just met to check how this year's monsoon is affecting farming, water supplies, and public health.