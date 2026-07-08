India's rainfall deficit narrows to 12% despite El Nino persistence
By the end of the first week of July, India's rainfall deficit had narrowed to 12%, thanks to recent monsoon showers.
Even though El Nino is expected to stick around for the next couple of months, officials are reassuring everyone that it doesn't always mean bad news for rain.
Top government leaders just met to check how this year's monsoon is affecting farming, water supplies, and public health.
India updates plans for 262 districts
The government has rolled out updated plans for 262 districts that could be hit hardest by El Nino.
Teams are now tracking rainfall, crop sowing, reservoir levels, and pest outbreaks every week so they can act fast if things change.
Thanks to climate-resilient crops, foodgrain production is steady so far, and there's extra attention on making sure fodder and essentials stay available everywhere.