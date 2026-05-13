India's renewable generation up 20% now exceeds half the mix

India floats 37 storage tenders

FY26 was a game-changer for energy storage too, with 37 new tenders helping India store more clean power.

Switching to renewables is saving serious money: replacing just 10 GW of fossil fuels could cut ₹7,000 crore in fuel costs each year.

Plus, India issued ₹20,000 crore in green bonds to keep the momentum going.