India's renewable generation up 20% now exceeds half the mix
India's renewable generation rose 20% year-on-year this year, and total installed power capacity reached 533 GW, now making up over half the country's power mix.
Most of the growth came from solar, wind, hybrid, and hydro projects, with a record-breaking 57.5 GW added and even bigger projects (151 GW) already underway.
India floats 37 storage tenders
FY26 was a game-changer for energy storage too, with 37 new tenders helping India store more clean power.
Switching to renewables is saving serious money: replacing just 10 GW of fossil fuels could cut ₹7,000 crore in fuel costs each year.
Plus, India issued ₹20,000 crore in green bonds to keep the momentum going.
Narendra Modi's push boosts India's economy
This rapid shift fits right into Prime Minister Modi's push for sustainability.
It strengthens India's economy and helps fight climate change by cutting fossil fuel imports and global dependencies.