India's renewables hit 20% in July as coal share falls
India
Renewables made up 20% of India's power in July, a huge jump from last year.
Solar and wind output soared, helping push coal's share down to its lowest point in a year.
All this means cleaner energy is finally starting to make a real dent in the country's electricity mix.
Solar and wind topped 100 GW
On July 13, solar and wind together topped 100 gigawatts for the first time, making up nearly half of that day's electricity supply.
But there are challenges: hydropower dropped because of weak rainfall, and rising demand could lead to an energy gap that might push coal use back up.
Keep an eye out as India keeps leveling up its clean energy game.