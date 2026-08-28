India's renewables hit nearly 20% of July electricity monthly record

India just hit a fresh milestone: renewable energy sources made up nearly 20% of all electricity generated in July 2026, the highest monthly share ever.

This comes as the country's overall power demand shot up by 11% compared with last year.

Even though coal use actually increased to keep up with soaring cooling needs, its share dropped to about 64%, while non-fossil fuel sources (like renewables, hydro, and nuclear) reached their biggest slice of the pie in 10 months.