India's renewables hit nearly 20% of July electricity monthly record
India just hit a fresh milestone: renewable energy sources made up nearly 20% of all electricity generated in July 2026, the highest monthly share ever.
This comes as the country's overall power demand shot up by 11% compared with last year.
Even though coal use actually increased to keep up with soaring cooling needs, its share dropped to about 64%, while non-fossil fuel sources (like renewables, hydro, and nuclear) reached their biggest slice of the pie in 10 months.
India renewables +10% hydropower -14%
Renewable generation jumped 10% year over year, thanks to a big boost of new capacity added earlier this year.
But not everything was smooth sailing: hydropower took a hit, dropping by 14% because rainfall was weak and reservoirs were running low.
So while India's clean energy push is gaining speed, it's still juggling some tricky weather challenges along the way.