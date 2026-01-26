India's Republic Day parade: Power, pride, and a few firsts
India just celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a colorful parade at Kartavya Path.
President Droupadi Murmu led the event, joined by top EU leaders as special guests—showing off some serious India-EU friendship vibes.
This year's parade gave a nod to "Vande Mataram," so plenty of history in the air.
Big debuts and sky-high moments
For military fans: the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion marched for the first time, plus we saw India's new phased battle array format with aerial action.
The tri-services rolled out heavy hitters like BrahMos and S-400 air defense system, while the Air Force put on a show with jets flying in formations named Vajraang and Vijay.
Breaking barriers and celebrating unity
A real standout—CRPF officer Simran Bala led an all-male contingent.
The cultural side was just as epic: about 2,500 artists performed, while helicopters dropped flower petals overhead.
Thirty vibrant tableaux from across India wrapped up this celebration of heritage and progress.