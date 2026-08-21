India's reservoirs 64.16% full but down 18 points year-on-year
India
India's big reservoirs are now about 64.16% full, thanks to the ongoing monsoon.
Out of 166 major reservoirs, there is around 117.773 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water stored, pretty solid, but 35% were half empty.
India's east and northeast rainfall shortfalls
While a few reservoirs are full and some are nearly topped up, overall water storage is still down 18% points compared to last year and less than usual by 3% points.
eastern and northeastern India are feeling the pinch most, with rainfall shortfalls up to 26%, though more rain could be on the way.