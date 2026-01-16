India's reservoirs are pretty full right now—but dry weather could change that
India
India's big reservoirs are about 76% full as of January 8, 2026, which is a solid jump from last year and even beats the average from the past decade.
The west leads with the fullest reservoirs (85%), while central India isn't far behind.
But eastern and northern regions are lagging a bit, though the north has improved a lot since last year.
Why does this matter?
The India Meteorological Department says it expects less-than-normal rainfall from January to March and does not predict significant precipitation over the next fortnight.
That could drain water levels further and put pressure on farming and city water supplies, especially in the north and east.
So while things look good now, there's reason to keep an eye on how much water we've got left.