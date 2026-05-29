India's reservoirs hold 56.3 billion cubic meters, about 30% full
India's big reservoirs are only about 30% full right now, according to the Central Water Commission.
That's a pretty steep drop, with just 56.3 billion cubic meters of water in storage out of a total capacity of over 183 billion cubic meters.
The main reason? Not enough rain across the country, says the India Meteorological Department.
Southern reservoirs at 22.5% capacity
The southern region is feeling it most, with reservoir levels at just 22.5%. Telangana and Karnataka are especially low, both around 16%.
Kerala's sitting at 20%, while Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have slightly more at about one-third capacity.
The east isn't doing much better; West Bengal's reservoirs are only 12.5% full.
Rain shortfalls from March to May
A lack of rain is making things worse everywhere: from March to late May, nearly one-third of districts saw little or no rainfall, and earlier this year, most regions had rain shortfalls too.
All this has led to low water levels all across India's major reservoirs.