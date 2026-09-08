India's reservoirs rise to 70.3% despite monsoon 14% below normal
India's reservoirs are now at 70.3% capacity, up from last week, even though the monsoon has been 14% below normal.
The gap versus the 10-year average is shrinking, which is a good sign, but rainfall has been patchy across regions.
West, Central India over 80% reservoirs
Western and Central India are doing great, both topping 80% reservoir levels and beating their usual averages.
Eastern India is back in surplus too.
But Northern and especially Southern India are falling behind; the South's storage has slipped to just 56.8%, with some areas seeing big rainfall shortfalls.
Kharif sowing up about 17.7L hectares
Kharif crop sowing is showing a bit of recovery this week; the shortfall against 2025 narrowed to about 17.7 lakh hectares.
Pulses and coarse cereals are bouncing back well, but rice and cotton still have bigger gaps to fill.