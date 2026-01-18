India's rice mountain: Govt may sell directly to you
India
India is sitting on a massive rice surplus—over 679 lakh tons, which is nine times the usual safety stock and way more than what's needed for public distribution.
Now, the government is considering selling rice straight to regular people, instead of just through ration shops or big buyers.
Why does this matter?
With so much extra rice piling up, the government has tried selling it for ethanol and through open market schemes, but sales have slowed down.
A former senior FCI official said there is very limited scope to dispose of the surplus.
So, direct sales could mean cheaper or easier access for everyone—and less wasted food.
If you care about food prices or hate seeing good grain go unused, this move could be worth watching.