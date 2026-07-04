India's roads deadlier in 2024 with 480,000 crashes reported
India
India's roads turned deadlier in 2024, with 480,000 accidents reported, mostly from speeding, careless driving, and ignoring traffic rules.
The WHO says road crashes are now one of the world's top killers, taking over 1.19 million lives each year.
Delhi Police ramps up road enforcement
Pedestrians, cyclists, and bikers are hit hardest, making up more than half of global accident deaths.
Even a tiny speed increase can make crashes deadlier.
To fight back, Delhi Police handed out record numbers of challans for wrong-side driving and illegal parking this year and filed over 2,000 FIRs against serious violators, showing they're stepping up enforcement to keep roads safer.