India's rooftop solar 'Surya Ghar' nears 5 million households

India's rooftop solar push is getting real: PM

Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna is about to cross five million beneficiary households in the coming weeks.

Launched in early 2024 with a massive ₹75,021 crore budget, it's already installed solar panels on over 3.3 million rooftops, adding more than 12 GW of clean energy.

The big goal? Free electricity for families, and helping India hit its landmark of 300 GW non-fossil fuel capacity.