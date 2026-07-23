India's rooftop solar 'Surya Ghar' nears 5 million households
India
India's rooftop solar push is getting real: PM
Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna is about to cross five million beneficiary households in the coming weeks.
Launched in early 2024 with a massive ₹75,021 crore budget, it's already installed solar panels on over 3.3 million rooftops, adding more than 12 GW of clean energy.
The big goal? Free electricity for families, and helping India hit its landmark of 300 GW non-fossil fuel capacity.
PM Modi to inaugurate BRESE
New Delhi will host the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRESE) from November 2-5, with invitations extended to 34 countries.
Prime Minister Modi will kick things off, spotlighting India's growing leadership in renewable energy under the Viksit Bharat vision.