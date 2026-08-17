India's ₹500 notes hold over 85% of currency in circulation
India
Turns out, if you've ever wondered which banknote really runs the show in India, it's the ₹500 note, by a landslide.
As of August 7, these notes make up over 85% of all currency value in circulation, even though they're less than half of all banknotes by number.
So, most of the cash floating around is actually in ₹500s.
Physical cash in India ₹42.44L/cr
After ₹500s, ₹100 and ₹200 notes are next in line for value, but they don't come close; together they add up to just under 12% of total value.
The once-famous ₹2,000 note? It's barely hanging on at just 0.12%.
Even with digital payments booming across India, there's still a massive amount of physical cash out there: ₹42.44 lakh crore worth!