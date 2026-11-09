India's S Jaishankar calls Lavrov on Ukraine after Modi-Zelenskyy chat
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just had a call with Russia's Sergey Lavrov about the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
This follows Prime Minister Modi's recent chat with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, where Modi made it clear India wants to see peace through open dialogue, not more fighting.
Zelenskyy highlights India food corridors
These calls are happening right before key talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, bringing together officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the US. The main goal? To finally find a way out of this nearly five-year war.
Zelenskyy also highlighted how India could help set up food corridors and said it was important for India to identify the steps it could take and the diplomatic engagement it could pursue.