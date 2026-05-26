India's S Jaishankar hosts Quad ministers urging Indo-Pacific teamwork
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi, urging everyone to step up their teamwork in the Indo-Pacific.
The group, featuring leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US met for the third time in 18 months, building on their last session in Washington, D.C.
Quad ministers stress Indo-Pacific stability
Jaishankar highlighted how keeping the Indo-Pacific open and stable is a shared responsibility.
The ministers talked about boosting supply chain resilience, fixing connectivity issues, and strengthening critical infrastructure.
They also focused on maritime security and making sure economic partnerships stay transparent and trustworthy.
The group reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and discussed new security challenges facing the region.