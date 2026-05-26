India's S Jaishankar hosts Quad ministers urging Indo-Pacific teamwork India May 26, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi, urging everyone to step up their teamwork in the Indo-Pacific.

The group, featuring leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US met for the third time in 18 months, building on their last session in Washington, D.C.