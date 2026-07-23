India's S Jaishankar urges dialogue to end West Asia fighting
At the East Asia Summit in Manila, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for more conversation and less fighting to solve the ongoing West Asia conflict.
He spoke out against attacks on ships and seafarers, tragedies that have shaken up global trade routes; 14 Indians have died in the ongoing conflict.
Jaishankar also pushed for stronger regional partnerships, backing ASEAN's central role and suggesting clear rules for the South China Sea.
Jaishankar warns energy food health risks
He emphasized India's support for humanitarian relief in Gaza and support for political solutions in Myanmar, while urging action against cyber scams targeting Indians.
Jaishankar warned that global conflicts are putting energy, food, and health security at risk, especially for countries in the Global South.
The current West Asia crisis started after a U.S.-Israel strike on Iran earlier this year, but its impact is being felt far beyond the region.