India's S Jaishankar urges dialogue to end West Asia fighting

At the East Asia Summit in Manila, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for more conversation and less fighting to solve the ongoing West Asia conflict.

He spoke out against attacks on ships and seafarers, tragedies that have shaken up global trade routes; 14 Indians have died in the ongoing conflict.

Jaishankar also pushed for stronger regional partnerships, backing ASEAN's central role and suggesting clear rules for the South China Sea.