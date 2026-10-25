India's S Jaishankar urges Global North to address 4F crisis
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is asking wealthier countries (the "Global North") to step up and help the "Global South" deal with what he calls the "4F crisis," a serious shortage of finance, fuel, food, and fertilizers.
Speaking on U.N. Day, he warned that if big parts of the world are left behind, everyone's prosperity could be at risk.
Jaishankar urges united action against terrorism
Jaishankar says tackling these shortages needs a global team effort, especially from richer nations, to make economies more resilient and fair.
He also called for united action against terrorism and stressed that progress and security go hand-in-hand.
Jaishankar said, "The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied."