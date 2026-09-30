India's SCO coordinator Dimri urges connectivity at Islamabad meeting
India's SCO National Coordinator Alok A Dimri just highlighted how better regional connections (think smoother trade and easier travel) could really help everyone at a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Islamabad.
This is all part of gearing up for the big SCO summit next August, with more cultural conversations planned in New Delhi on November 20 to back up PM Modi's push for stronger regional ties.
Dimri eyes Lahore Sialkot Faisalabad visits
Dimri also shared his interest in visiting Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad through the SCO platform, a pretty notable move given recent India-Pakistan tensions.
The meeting focused on how all 10 member countries, including China and Pakistan, can work together on politics, security, business, and culture to keep things moving forward.