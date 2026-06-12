India's seafarer workforce soars to about 12% amid safety concerns
India
India's seafarer workforce has exploded in the last decade, jumping from just over 62,000 in 2010 to 323,400 in 2025.
That means Indian sailors had risen to about 12% of all seafarers worldwide by 2025.
But as more Indians head out to sea, they're also facing bigger safety and security challenges.
Indian crew deaths and incidents surge
With this rapid growth, the number of deaths among Indian crew has climbed sharply, from 18 in 2018 to 78 in 2024.
Reported maritime incidents are also up.
Things have gotten even tougher lately due to tensions in the Gulf region; just this week, three Indian crew members lost their lives in a missile attack near Oman.
The government says keeping these sailors safe is now a top priority.