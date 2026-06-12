India's seafarer workforce soars to about 12% amid safety concerns

Indian crew deaths and incidents surge

With this rapid growth, the number of deaths among Indian crew has climbed sharply, from 18 in 2018 to 78 in 2024.

Reported maritime incidents are also up.

Things have gotten even tougher lately due to tensions in the Gulf region; just this week, three Indian crew members lost their lives in a missile attack near Oman.

The government says keeping these sailors safe is now a top priority.