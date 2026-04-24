India's severe heat hits 44°C as monsoon may arrive early

Monsoon to reach Andaman, Nicobar, Kerala

Forecasts suggest the monsoon will reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 18-25, then hit Kerala during May 25 to June 1, thanks in part to favorable ocean conditions.

This early rain is a big deal for farmers gearing up for planting season and should help cool things down in southern India, especially Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

Just a heads-up: rainfall amounts may still vary depending on local weather patterns.