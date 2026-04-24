India's severe heat hits 44°C as monsoon may arrive early
India's severe heat is gripping much of the country, with some places hitting 44 degrees Celsius as April wraps up.
But there's some good news: weather experts say the southwest monsoon might show up early this year, bringing much-needed rain to southern India by late May and offering a break from the relentless heat.
Monsoon to reach Andaman, Nicobar, Kerala
Forecasts suggest the monsoon will reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 18-25, then hit Kerala during May 25 to June 1, thanks in part to favorable ocean conditions.
This early rain is a big deal for farmers gearing up for planting season and should help cool things down in southern India, especially Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.
Just a heads-up: rainfall amounts may still vary depending on local weather patterns.