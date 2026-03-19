India's Sheshnaag-150 drone unveiled at World Defense Show India Mar 19, 2026

India just introduced the Sheshnaag-150 drone at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, marking a big step into long-range autonomous swarm warfare.

Built by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research Technologies, this drone had its first flight (date not specified in source) and is now being tested for highway launches.

Its rapid development was driven by military needs after Operation Sindoor.