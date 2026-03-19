India's Sheshnaag-150 drone unveiled at World Defense Show
India just introduced the Sheshnaag-150 drone at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, marking a big step into long-range autonomous swarm warfare.
Built by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research Technologies, this drone had its first flight (date not specified in source) and is now being tested for highway launches.
Its rapid development was driven by military needs after Operation Sindoor.
Drone can carry 25- to 40-kilogram warheads
The Sheshnaag-150 can fly over 1,000km and stay in the air for over 5 hours. It carries 25- to 40-kilogram warheads for targeted strikes on important infrastructure or military assets.
Using smart swarm algorithms, multiple drones can work together: some act as decoys to distract defenses while others gather intel or carry out precision attacks.
Drone fills gap between short-range drones and cruise missiles
Privately funded, the Sheshnaag-150 is being positioned for potential export.
It fills a gap between short-range drones and pricey cruise missiles, showing how India's private defense sector is moving toward smarter, more affordable tech solutions.