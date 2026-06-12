India's Social Justice Ministry reports over 110 million people reached

Schemes support students, marginalized groups

Big scholarship programs have helped over 90 million students with financial support for their education. PM-YASASVI opened doors for OBC, EBC, and DNT students to access top schools.

Changes to the SC/ST Act led to special courts and compensation for victims of discrimination.

Campaigns like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan have reached millions battling addiction. Plus, schemes like SMILE gave legal identity certificates to thousands of transgender persons, while NAMASTE improved safety for sanitation workers by investing in better equipment.