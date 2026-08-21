India's southwest monsoon could pack up sooner than usual
India
Looks like India's southwest monsoon could pack up sooner than usual, with weather models showing a sharp drop in rainfall after September 5-10.
While the east and northeast may still get some showers, most of the country is heading for drier days ahead.
Northwest India withdrawal risks September deficits
Monsoon withdrawal may begin in extreme northwest India between September 10 and 20, which could bring a longer dry spell for many regions.
Since September is traditionally an important month in the monsoon season, particularly for regions that rely on late-season rainfall to make up for earlier deficits, a prolonged reduction in rain could therefore have consequences for the overall seasonal rainfall performance.