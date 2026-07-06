India's southwest monsoon picks up, brings 11% more rain
India
India's southwest monsoon is finally picking up speed, bringing 11% more rain than usual between July 1 and 6.
After a slow June, the country got 53.3mm of rainfall, thanks to a mix of weather systems like a monsoon trough, a cyclone over western India, and a depression from the Bay of Bengal.
IMD warns heavy rain, possible floods
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, so expect waterlogging and possible flash floods in some districts.
Mumbai should brace for stronger showers soon.
While Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and the Andamans are seeing plenty of rain, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of the Northeast are still waiting for their share.