India's southwest monsoon picks up, brings 11% more rain

IMD warns heavy rain, possible floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and eastern Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, so expect waterlogging and possible flash floods in some districts.

Mumbai should brace for stronger showers soon.

While Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and the Andamans are seeing plenty of rain, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of the Northeast are still waiting for their share.