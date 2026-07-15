India's southwest monsoon poised for gradual revival from July 15
After a slow week, India's southwest monsoon is poised for a gradual revival beginning Wednesday, July 15.
Meteorologists say the rains will pick up first in the northeast, thanks to weather systems moving in from the Bay of Bengal and the western Pacific.
The break in rainfall has already delayed crop sowing and cut into the usual rain surplus.
Heaviest Northeast rains to shift west
The heaviest showers are expected between July 15 and 27, especially in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and nearby states like West Bengal and Bihar.
As these rain systems shift westward, places like Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh should also see relief.
This boost should help farmers get back on track with kharif crops and balance out rainfall deficits for the rest of July.