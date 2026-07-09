India's state-run oil companies stuck with LPG, refiner paying penalties

India boosted LPG supply, demand dropped

When tensions flared in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz closed temporarily, India boosted daily LPG imports to as much as 40,000 tons and increased local production, too.

But big buyers like restaurants and factories have switched to other fuels like piped gas instead.

With June's LPG use still far below normal levels, there is just nowhere for all that extra supply to go, leaving refiners scrambling for solutions until demand picks up again.