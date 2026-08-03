India's Supreme and high courts hold decades-old case backlogs
India
India's top courts are drowning in old cases: over 10,000 have been waiting in the Supreme Court for more than a decade.
Some cases have sat unresolved for 20 or even 30 years.
high courts are struggling even more, with over 80,000 cases still pending after three decades.
Arjun Ram Meghwal cites judicial vacancies
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says the reasons include not enough judges and slow procedures.
Right now, high courts need to fill 341 judge positions out of 1,122 approved spots; subordinate courts are short by over 7,000 judges.
Delays in appointing new judges haven't helped either.
Even though the government has invested more than ₹9,800 crore since 2011 to modernize court infrastructure and technology, progress on clearing these backlogs has been frustratingly slow.