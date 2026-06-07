India's Supreme Court backs real money bans, confirms 28% GST India Jun 07, 2026

Big update for gamers and gaming companies: The Supreme Court just confirmed that a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be charged on the full amount of money staked in online games.

This means every rupee you put in counts toward the tax, not just what the platform earns.

The court also backed state bans on real-money gaming, with states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saying these rules help prevent addiction and other social problems.