India's Supreme Court backs real money bans, confirms 28% GST
Big update for gamers and gaming companies: The Supreme Court just confirmed that a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be charged on the full amount of money staked in online games.
This means every rupee you put in counts toward the tax, not just what the platform earns.
The court also backed state bans on real-money gaming, with states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saying these rules help prevent addiction and other social problems.
Gaming firms may exit market
This decision could really shake up India's online gaming scene. Many companies might struggle with the higher tax, and some could even shut down or leave the market.
Plus, states now have clear authority to ban or regulate real-money games as they see fit, especially since a new law from 2025 is intended to block all forms of real-money online gaming nationwide.