India's Supreme Court declines to clarify stray dog euthanasia ruling
India
India's Supreme Court has decided not to explain its recent ruling that allows the euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, and dangerous stray dogs in areas with frequent attacks.
An animal rights NGO had asked for more clarity, worried the rule could be misused, but the court suggested they take concerns to local high courts instead.
High courts to monitor euthanasia implementation
The court made it clear: public safety comes first. Euthanasia is only allowed after a veterinarian checks the dog and rules from animal welfare laws are followed.
High courts across India will now monitor how these rules are put into action, especially in sensitive spots like schools and hospitals.
They'll send updates back to the Supreme Court later this year.